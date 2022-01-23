Sussanne Khan joins Hrithik Roshan at his sister Sunaina’s birthday bash – PHOTOS inside!

New Delhi: Even after parting their ways in 2014, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan never miss any chance to be part of family celebrations and always try their best to be present for each other whenever possible.

Recently, on the occasion of Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s 50th birthday party, Sussanne was seen being a part of the family function and was happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Not only that, Sussanne took to Instagram Stories and also shared pictures from the birthday bash and wished Sunaina on her special day.

In one photo, Sussanne and Sunaina posed together wearing funky glasses shaped like the number 50. “Happy happy birthday@roshansunaina Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022,” she wrote.

In the second pic, the duo posed with Hrithik, and she captioned it as, “Some bonds are eternal… Same…darling Nikoo… Happiness, love and big smiles surround you always… @roshansunaina.”

Hrithik and Sunaina’s mother Pinkie also wished her daughter on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture with her husband Rakesh Roshan and Sunaina, and wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid school, high school, college…then as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging and now from today be in allowance to receive happiness, love, peace, joy from the universe #bestdaughter #bestsister #bestfriend #bestgranddaughter #bestmother @sunainaroshan happy GOLDEN birthday my love.”

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. The duo is proud parents of two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.