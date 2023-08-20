New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker, who is quite active on social media and shares her thoughts on the latest updates, has taken a dig at Alia Bhatt for her recent appreciation for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav. Swara reposted a tweet of another user that is drawing attention from netizens.

Alia Bhatt found herself in the crosshairs of several netizens recently when she extended her support and expressed her admiration for Gurugram-based Youtuber Elvish Yadav during an 'Ask Me Anything' session. However, a section of social media users were not too pleased with her answer and decided to showcase some demeaning Twitter posts shared by the Youtuber when he had an argument with Swara on the platform.

A user posted a series of some age-old tweets wherein Swara Bhaskar and Elvish Yadav were seen arguing over a political matter regarding Hindu temples paying taxes. Responding to Elvish's post, Swara shared evidence proving him wrong, she sarcastically commented, "Liar Liar! Chaddhi on Fire". Elvish decided to respond to it by further sharing a demeaning tweet adding, "Excessive m@sturb@tion makes you blind was a myth but swara didi isko sahi prove karri hai. GST word use kiya mene swara? (Swara sister is proving it to be right. I had used the word GST?).

Hello @aliaa08,This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara.



What a downgrade for an actress like you.

The user while sharing Elvish's past Twitter post, expressed his unhappiness about Alia supporting Elvish. His caption read, "Hello @aliaa08 This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engaged in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you."

Alia Bhatt, while promoting her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', had shared that Elvish Yadav is her favorite contestant in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. She stated, "Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai system hai. The actress also gave a shout-out to Elvish after he won the show and shared a note on Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Alia conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session when a fan asked her to say something about Elvish Yadav, The actress gave a one-word reply and wrote, "Systummm." Elvish reposted Alia's storu and wrote, "I love you."

Alia Bhatt was recently at the center of another controversy surrounding her husband Ranbir Kapoor when she claimed in a video that he makes her wipe off the lipstick from her lips. Terming Ranbir's behaviour as 'toxic', several internet users reprimanded his domineering attitude.

Swara, on the other hand, is expecting her first child with Fahad Ahmad, with whom she tied the knot in January this year.