Swara Bhasker Trolled For Wearing Mustard Anarkali Suit At Her Sangeet Ceremony, Netizens Ask, 'Are You Pregnant?'

New Delhi: Swara Bhasker is currently enjoying the best moments of her life as her wedding festivities are going on with husband Fahad Ahmad. After her Haldi ceremony that looked more like Holi, Swara shared a reel from her sangeet ceremony in which she could be seen wearing a mustard colored anarkali suit as she danced on Rajasthani folk music.

However, Swara’s look did not go well with the netizens and they started speculating if she is pregnant. “Are you pregnant?” commented one user. “Ye pregnant h kya,” another user added. However, still there were a lot of people who appreciated her. “Swara you're enjoying your moment keep shining girl,” commented one user. “Congratulations,” added another user.

Earlier, Swara Bhasker took to social media and announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while announcing that they have tied the knot. Both Swara and Fahad, who is a Samajwadi Party leader, took the internet by storm when they shared the video on their respective social media handles to announce the news. The actor shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Swara captioned the video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will next be seen in 'Mrs Falani'. As per reports, Swara will be 9 different stories that will be showcased in the film. The actor will be seen playing nine different characters in the movie. This is the first time that she will play so many characters in a film.