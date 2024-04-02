Actor Ajay Devgn turned 55 years old today, the makers of the much-awaited movie 'Maidaa ‘ delighted fans with a return gift by unveiling the final trailer of the movie.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh which is all set to a global theatrical release this Eid, on April 10, 2024, including IMAX screenings.

Ajay shared the final trailer video and captioned it, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Now!"

Talking About The Trailer :

The trailer opens with Priyamani's character encouraging her husband Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay, with a pep talk. She lauds him for believing that India can achieve football glory in the imminent Olympics, back in the 1950s.

Maidaan has released a sensational final trailer, It features many of the dynamic challenges that Coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.

The Film is Based on the journey of a true legend, Maidaan shares the story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to India through his dedication and pure passion for bringing glory to the nation.

Meet Syed Abdul Rahim

S.A Rahim was born on August 17, 1909, in Hyderabad, Rahim started his career as a teacher before venturing into football. Rahim completed his education at Osmania University and played football for a team of his university's alumni.

Rahim earned a diploma in physical education and became a professional footballer, playing for the local Qamar Club and the Dutch Amateur League club HSV Hoek in the Netherlands. He also led the Hyderabad Football Association from 1943 until his death.

Rahim’s life faced a rough patch after he was diagnosed with cancer before the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. Syed at 53 lost his battle to life a year later on June 11, 1963.

Rahim was the coach of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963 and it was the same period during which India won two gold medals at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

How He Become An Inspiration

Rahim's life is even more remarkable due to his exceptional success achieved in spite of the limited resources available to him and his team.

During his era, the infrastructure for football in India was far less developed than it is today, with minimal support from authorities. Nevertheless, Rahim's resourcefulness and unwavering dedication propelled his teams to achieve extraordinary results.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The Film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the final Trailer .

