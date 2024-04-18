Actress Taapsee Pannu Joins the Wave of Admiration for Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan,' Expresses Appreciation on Instagram. Taapsee Pannu in Awe of Ajay Devgn's Performance in the Movie.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a picture from the theatre.

She wrote, "#Maidaan then let's not say our big films lack soul and heart".

Taapsee also shouted out to her friend Abhilash Thapliyal, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

"@abhilashthapliyal cheers to adding one feather at a time to the filmography hat," she added.

Many other stars including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan also took to their Instagram Stories to share their opinion about the film.

Karan Johar wrote, "Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can't wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn's career-best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial."

Shahid wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well-performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."

Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film while expressing his eagerness to watch it after wrapping the shoot for Baby John."Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances especially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today," the 'Bhediya' actor penned on his IG stories.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film.

The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.