Taapsee Pannu flaunts her ‘Black Lady’ as she wins Best Actor at Filmfare OTT Awards for ‘Looop Lapeta’

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu's performance in 'Looop Lapeta' has garnered lots of love and appreciation from the audiences. Known for her strong choices and diverse roles, Taapsee has gone to win 'The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for ‘Looop Lapeta’.

This is a hat-trick for Taapsee, as she has earlier won 'Best Actor' title at the Filmfare Awards for her movies 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2020),'Thappad' (2021) and now 'Looop Lapeta' (2022).

Taapsee took to her social media and dedicated the award to the team behind ‘Looop Lapeta’. She wrote, "Ok so this happened last night. #LooopLapeta was that film no one understood why i would want to do. Why would i want to touch a classic like Run Lola Run, why will i do another film where I’m running.

I went into narration with an intent to say No and came out after giving an instant YES! It was the confidence of the producers who were ready to put money on this risk, the writers who did such a brilliant job of adapting and making Lola our very own Savi, the director who is a crazy ball of talent ready to explode on screen and his team who just made sure my every stressful tiring day on set ended with a smile on my face! All the whys’ turned into why nots’. I don’t think I would’ve been half the Savi without this team. We actors do get a lot more credit than we deserve at times so this one is for the team #LooopLapeta

The coolest film I’ve ever done with the coolest bunch of people on set who had the courage to take this challenge head on and pass with some brilliant colours(you have to see the film to ‘know what i mean’)".

After a brilliant 2022, the actress is promising an electric 2023 with films like ‘Dunki’, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ and several unannounced projects.