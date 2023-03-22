Taapsee Pannu Brutally Trolled By Angry Netizens For Wearing Goddess Lakshmi Necklace With A Bold Red Revealing Dress

New Delhi: Talented actress Taapsee Pannu recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI as the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. She looked stunning in a bold red hot gown with a deep plunging neckline. The actress also wore a statement gold jewellery necklace which combined the modern with the traditional in a unique way.

While many celeb friends loved it and backed her look after she shared the photoshoot on her Instagram, a few netizens were angered by it. Why? Well, they pointed out the Goddess Lakshmi motif which was intrinsically carved on the gold necklace and were of the opinion that the actress shouldn't have worn it with a revealing dress.

One person wrote: Shame on tapsee totally disgusting kisi bhi religion k symbols ko aap kese represent karte ho yeh aapko as a celebrity pata hona chahiye. Another one said: Aise vulgar photo me Maa Laxmi ka haar pehna huaa hai... Same on you tapsee

Coming back to the look, Taapsee looked gorgeous flaunting her curly hairdo with minimal makeup.

On the work front, she will be seen in Haseen Dilruba's sequel titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, whose first look poster was unveiled earlier this year. The sequel will reportedly be based in Agra.

Taapsee Pannu will also feature in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan opposite Pratik Gandhi and she has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan.