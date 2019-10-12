close

Taapsee Pannu has an epic reaction to Kangana Ranaut being offered Saand Ki Aankh

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have not been very cordial with each other of late. Although the reason behind their tiff is unknown, the mud-slinging on social media continues from both sides. Although Kangana is not on social media, her sister Rangoli Chandel makes sure to fight all her battles on the internet.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have not been very cordial with each other of late. Although the reason behind their tiff is unknown, the mud-slinging on social media continues from both sides. Although Kangana is not on social media, her sister Rangoli Chandel makes sure to fight all her battles on the internet.

Earlier, through a tweet, Rangoli had claimed that Saand Ki Aankh was first offered to Kangana but she rejected it as she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the 60-year-old shooters.

Reacting on the same, Taapsee told Pinkvilla, "The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role; actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons. As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead.”

Rangoli had earlier criticised Taapsee and Bhumi for playing old characters. Taapsee then took to Twitter post a long note justifying her role.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as shooter daadis Chandro Tomar and Prakash Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh.

