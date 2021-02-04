हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu hits out at Kangana Ranaut, quips if being ‘toxic’ is in her DNA

After international pop star Rihanna’s tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protest went viral, and she was attacked by many in India for the same, Taapsee responded to the social media outcry. Kangana commented on Taapasee's tweet and called her 'B grade person". 

Taapsee Pannu hits out at Kangana Ranaut, quips if being ‘toxic’ is in her DNA
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu locked horns on Twitter yet again. After Kangana called Taapsee a “B grade person”, a “freeloader” and a “dumbo”, the latter responded to her tweets through her own hard-hitting jabs. 

After international pop star Rihanna’s tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protest went viral, and she was attacked by many in India for the same, Taapsee responded to the social media outcry. She  tweeted on Thursday (February 4), “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”  

Responding to her tweet, Kangana commented, “B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano... iss desh ka bojh... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders.” 

While Taapsee refrained from replying to Kangana directly, she took an indirect jibe at the ‘Queen’ actress. A Twitter user posted screenshots of Kangana’s comments to Taapsee’s tweets and wrote, “Looks like @taapsee's tweet really rattled someone. This would have been funny had it not been this toxic or abusive.” Commenting on the user’s tweet, Taapsee replied, “But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets.”

On Tuesday, Rihanna had raised farmers’ protest issue from her verified Twitter account by asking, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. Many Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar among others on Wednesday rallied behind the government’s ‘India Against Propaganda’ stance and urged everyone to stay ‘united’. 

 

