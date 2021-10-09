हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu suffered leg injury on sets of 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has turned many heads for her athletic physique that she had built for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket', recently opened up about her leg injury while shooting for the film.

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has turned many heads for her athletic physique that she had built for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket', recently opened up about her leg injury while shooting for the film.

Set in Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a small village, who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test.

Taapsee shared that while shooting for the running scenes, she got "over-enthusiastic" and ended up not taking enough rest and eventually, hurting her leg.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee said, "I did get injured once. In the first three days, I got over-enthusiastic about the whole running part. I really enjoyed it, so I didn't end up taking enough rest between two successive sprints and ended up injuring myself the third day." She further talked about the amount of pain she had to bear and the treatments she underwent for her recovery.

"My muscles became too tight to even lift my leg and it took me few weeks of therapy and different types of physio sessions and different style of training to unlearn my old technique and learn new techniques to make sure that particular muscle doesn't get overexerted. So, yes, it did take a lot of strategies to make sure I could bounce back after four weeks because we had to shoot the final races for Rashmi Rocket after four weeks," she added.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, 'Rashmi Rocket' has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set to release on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

 

