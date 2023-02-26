topStoriesenglish2577271
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sachin Shroff Marries Chandni; Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar Attend- See Pics

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff got married to his sister's friend Chandni. He was earlier married to actress Juhi Parmar.

Feb 26, 2023

Mumbai: Popular television show `Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah` actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot for the second time on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, actor Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from `TMKOC` shared some glimpses from the marriage ceremony. 

In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with the bride and the groom. "Our handsome dulha and his pretty dulhan," she captioned the picture. In another picture, Mummun shared a selfie in which she could be seen with the star cast of `Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah` including Dilip Joshi. 

Sachin portrays the role of Taarak Mehta in `TMKOC`. As per reports, he tied the knot with his sister`s friend Chandani. Previously, the actor was married to the `Bigg Boss 5` winner Juhi Parmar. However, after nine years of marriage, the two parted ways in January 2018. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra. 

Apart from `TMKOC` Sacchin was also seen in Prakash Jha`s web series `Aashram` , Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi`s film `Double XL` and many more. Before `Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah`, in which he replaced Shailesh Lodha to play the new Taarak Mehta, he essayed the character of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.  

