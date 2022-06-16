'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Shailesh Lodha to host poetry show

NEW DELHI: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'.

The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.

Talking about the show Shailesh who is a poet himself said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."

The show starts on June 19, everyday at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.