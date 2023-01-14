Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar dies at 40, was suffering from liver psoriasis

NEW DELHI: In a shocking development, popular television actor and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar breathed his last on Saturday (January 13). As per a FirstPost report, Sunil was suffering from liver psoriasis and passed away at the age of 40. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few days. His death has come as huge blow to the entire television industry and his closed ones. Sunil is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.



As per the TV9 Hindi report, Sunil had a realisation that he is not going to survive for long and therefore, he asked his friend to share his last message on WhatsApp status in which he said goodbye to everyone. He also apologised for all his mistakes and asked his friend to post this message on his behalf.



Sunil Holkar was last seen in the national award-winning film 'Gosht Eka Paithanichi'. He was known as a storyteller who worked in theater for more than 12 years. He also featured in TV shows like Madam Sir and Mr Yogi and was also a prominent face in the Marathi entertainment industry.



He had worked in Ashok Hande’s Chaurang Natya Sansthan for a long period of time.

