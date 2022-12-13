Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta loses her cool at media, says 'ye behuda comments...' - Viral Video

New Delhi: Popular television actress Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from longest running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently lashed out at the media persons and schooled them for making side comments. She was present at the India Television Awards (ITA) in Mumbai. A video of hers from the red carpet event has gone viral on social media.

Munmun Dutta was addressing the media persons at the ITA Awards 2022 red carpet and it was there that she bashed them for making unpleasant comments about her in the background of videos which are audible when they share on social media. She said in Hindi, "Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hain jo sunai deta hai baad mein inko videos mein woh comments karna band kare...jo behuda peeche se comments karte hain. Woh community aisi ho gayi aaj kal."

Munmun added oomph in a glamorous green satin dress with her hair tied in a bun with front bangs and looked chic.

A few days back, Munmun met with an accident while she was on her Germany trip. Taking to Instagram, the actress announced that she met with a small accident in Germany and is flying back home because of it. She wrote, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home."

She has been playing the role of Babita ji in Sab TV’s popular comedy drama ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ for the past 15 years.