New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2014 political crime thriller “Haider” completed 10 years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday. Actress Tabu, who played Ghazala Meer in the film, expressed her gratitude and celebrated the moment.

Tabu on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.

Now, as Haider completes 10 years, Tabu shared a trailer from the film celebrating the milestone. Reacting to it, fans recalled their love for her character, Ghazala.

“Haider”, which is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy “Hamlet”, was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on Basharat Peer's memoir “Curfewed Night”.

The film marked the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after 2003’s “Maqbool” and the “Omkara,” which was released in 2006.

The film was first screened at the 19th Busan International Film Festival. Upon its release in 2014, it was a major commercial success at the box-office, garnering attention from the media due to its controversial subject matter.

'Haider' was the first Indian film to win the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. At the 62nd National Film Awards, Haider won a leading five awards.

Tabu, who was last seen in the romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' alongside Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Sheirgill, is now gearing up for her role in 'Dune: The Prophecy'. (With IANS Inputs)