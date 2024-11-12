Tabu Shares Heartfelt Sister Moment Ahead Of 'Dune: Prophecy' Premiere

New Delhi: Indian superstar Tabu is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Dune: Prophecy, the latest addition to the Dune saga, which will premiere on HBO Original and JioCinema Premium on November 18. The actress, known for her powerful performances, shared a heartwarming moment ahead of the show's release, posting a photo with her sister, actress Farha Naaz, along with the caption, "Sisterhood above all."

The photo reflects the central theme of Dune: Prophecy, which delves deep into loyalty, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. The series, set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, focuses on two Harkonnen sisters as they face off against forces that threaten humanity’s future. They play a pivotal role in the creation of the Bene Gesserit, the legendary sect that plays a key part in the Dune universe. The series is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Joining Tabu in the series are a talented ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Charithra Chandran, among others.

Fans can catch Dune: Prophecy starting November 18, with new episodes available every Monday. The show will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Mark your calendars and dive into the epic world of Dune: Prophecy—a tale of power, survival, and the strength of sisterhood.