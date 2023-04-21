topStoriesenglish2597645
NewsLifestylePeople
TABU

Tabu Wraps Shooting For Romantic-Drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning across 20 years. The film marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 09:33 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Tabu Wraps Shooting For Romantic-Drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

New Delhi: Actor Tabu has finished shooting for 'Auron Mein Kahan DumTha', which also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. On Friday, Tabu took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. "Yeh safar khatam hua..#wrap #auronmeinkahandumtha @neerajpofficial @ajaydevgn @shitalbhatia_official @reliance.entertainment @kumarmangatpathak @jimmysheirgill @saieemmanjrekar @mmkeeravaani..Thank you," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Tabu also shared a BTS picture from the sets of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', which is directed by Neeraj Pandey. In the candid shot, Ajay and Tabu are seen in conversation with Neeraj Pandey as they stand together against the backdrop of Marine Drive.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning across 20 years. The film marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu. The duo has shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat','Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The untold story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?