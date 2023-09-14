trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662282
Tahira Kashyap Drops Mushy Pictures With Birthday Boy Ayushmann Khurrana, Pens Special Post

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 03:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Tahira Kashyap Drops Mushy Pictures With Birthday Boy Ayushmann Khurrana, Pens Special Post Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap on Thursday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a string of cute pictures which she captioned, “Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl.”


In the pictures, Ayushmann and Tahir could be seen hugging and smiling together. The couple looked beautiful as they donned ethnic outfit.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. The ‘Dream Girl’ actor commented, “Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul.” Actor Divya Dutta commented, “Adorable.” Another fan wrote, “BESTTTT. Happy Birthdayyy AK.” A user wrote, “This post made my dayyyyy!!”

Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media. Meanwhile, after her first feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' Tahira is all set with her new feature film in collaboration with producer Guneet Monga.

Tahira's debut feature 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is slated to release this year. The duo has previously worked together on a short film called Pinni for Netflix's Zindagi Inshorts.

Aayushmann, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’. He has still not announced his next project. 

