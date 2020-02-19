हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's adorable pic with Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan delights the internet

Malaika Arora has posted a picture of Taimur chilling with her son Arhaan Khan and it is too cute for words.

Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s adorable pic with Malaika Arora&#039;s son Arhaan Khan delights the internet
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan, son of star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is a social media star and every time he is papped, his pictures go crazy viral. Now, Malaika Arora has delighted the internet with a picture of Taimur chilling with her son Arhaan Khan and it is too cute for words. The post shows Taimur and Arhaan sitting on the floor and posing for the photo with a smile. Taimur clutches a football in his hand and looks adorably at Arhaan. 

"My baby with Bebo's baby #khanboys #Timtim," Malaika captioned the photo. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Thanks for the picture, Malaika!

"Such beautiful boys," commented Farah Khan on the picture while Malaika's sister Amrita dropped a few heart emoticons. 

Malaika partied at Kareena and Saif's home with her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Amrita and Arhaan on Tuesday night. Kareena's sister Karisma was also there. 

Here's a picture from the night out too:

What fun!

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan is their son. She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. 

Taimur, 3, was born to Kareena and Saif in December 2016. The couple married in 2012. 

