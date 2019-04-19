close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur just a child, don't stalk him: Saif Ali Khan

Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.

Taimur just a child, don&#039;t stalk him: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Protective father Saif Ali Khan, discernibly disturbed by the constant attention given to his 2-year-old son Taimur, says the child needs to left alone by the paparazzi.

Saif recently blurted out at the airport's ubiquitous paparazzi: "Stop it, the child will go blind."

Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.

A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence and asked them to disperse.

It is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.

He said: "Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can't say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn't complain because I don't want to deprive anyone of a job."

Saif has a request for the photographers: "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur picsTaimur photos
Next
Story

Anne Hathaway reflects upon her no-alcohol rule

Must Watch

PT9M

Lok Sabha election 2019: We have solved personal conflicts to make BJP lose: Mayawati