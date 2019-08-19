Takht actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Karan Johar's office

New Delhi: Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who have been roped in for Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus 'Takht', were on Sunday snapped outside the filmmaker's Dharma office in Khar, Mumbai. The actors had arrived at Dharma office to meet the

Alia looked stunning as always in an all-black outfit while Vicky looked cool in a blue sweatshirt which he teamed with a blue cap. Karan twinned in with Alia in a black sweatshirt which he wore with camouflage pants.

Speaking of 'Takht', is the story of a family, set in the 17th century Mughal India, based on the controversial theme of love, lust, revenge and betrayal. This is the first time filmmaker Karan Johar is trying his hand at the period genre. It is expected to go on floors next year.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

Who will play what?

Alia will be seen as Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife and chief consort of Aurangzeb. Kareena will be seen as Princess Jahanara Begum, the eldest daughter of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Bhumi will play princess Roshanara Begum, the second daughter of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

Janhvi will be seen as Zainabadi Mahal, a young Christian slave girl, while her uncle Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Emperor Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor.

The film will arrive in theatres on December 2020.