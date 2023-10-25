Tamannaah Bhatia Oozes Elegance In Plunging Neckline Blouse, Lime-Green Lehenga - PICS

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia is famously known for her fashion sense. In this festive season, the actress is looking stunning in many of her festive-inspired outfits. The actress is all set to grace the Jewels of India show at the company's 25th inaugural ceremony. Announcing the same, the actress recently treated us to her ethnic ensemble.

Making many heads turn, the actress shared pics in a lime-green lehenga choli adorned with intricate beadwork and sequins. The plunging neckline blouse came embellished with silver floral embellishments. The skirt boasted of an exquisite embroidery that had a distinguished sparkle. The dupatta had the borders that were crafted with glittery silver sequins. To complement her outfit, Tamannaah chose to wear rustic gold-plated necklace, earrings, and bangles from the House of Jewels of India.

Recently, Tamannaah on Saturday walked the runway for designer Vani Vats at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and she was a sight to behold. She wore an elegant lehenga with threading all beads onto a single string and the mirror work also added to the beauty of her entire attire.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah was seen playing the character of Anya in the investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach'. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series delves into the life of an investigative officer who embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.