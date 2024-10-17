Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned By ED Over Mahadev Betting App Case

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati on Thursday. She was summoned for allegedly promoting illegal IPL match viewing on a subsidiary app called, Mahadev betting app, an online gaming and betting platform. According to several images and videos surfacing on social media, actress Tamannaah arrived at the ED office in Guwahati around the mentioned time, accompanied by her mother. Images show her mother waiting inside the car outside the office. Questioning of the actor is still ongoing for promoting betting games.

The actress has been under investigation for her involvement with the Mahadev betting app for some time. This was her second summons by the ED for questioning. In April, she was called by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for allegedly promoting IPL games on the FairPlay app, a subsidiary of Mahadev.

The Mahadev betting app gained attention last year when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who featured in its ads, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. The case, under ED investigation, has drawn scrutiny to several Bollywood celebrities amid a broader crackdown on betting and gaming apps by various agencies.

Earlier Sourabh Chandrakar, the mastermind behind the Mahadev online betting app has been arrested in Dubai