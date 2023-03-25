Taqdeer: Rashmeet Kaur, Prabh Deep, Donn Bhat Celebrate Love With Authentic Punjabi Tunes

New Delhi: Coke Studio Bharat is driving a creative season with an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

‘Taqdeer’ the latest song from Coke Studio Bharat, brings alive the romance of the iconic Heer Ranjha and allure of those ‘sarson ke khet’ with a blend of nostalgia and the age-old art form of ‘bait bazi’ deftly woven together with powerful Punjabi beats. With his distinct style, music producer-composer Donn Bhat breathes life into every single note of this soul stirring composition.

Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur leads the collective with her acoustic effects that set the tone while Sakur Khan, with his poetic excellence defines the mood and elevates the musical experience. Rapper, songwriter, and producer Prabh Deep injects the song with his energy and adds a distinct freshness to it.

Post the resounding success of the debut song ‘Udja,' which garnered close to 45 million views on YouTube, and immense appreciation for the second celebratory track ‘Holi Re Rasiya,’ with over 35 million views on YouTube so far, Coke Studio Bharat, releases its new soul stirring rendition - 'Taqdeer'.

This beautiful composition weaves together the romance and playfulness of a lovers' quarrel. With impactful lyrics that capture the myriad of emotions experienced by those deep in love, and the heartwarming vocals that pierce right through one’s soul, ‘Taqdeer’ is a unique musical journey into the labyrinth of human emotions centered around the power of love.

Ankur Tewari, the award-winning musician and acclaimed songwriter, weaves his curatorial skills into the track with his incomparable magic. “I am very excited for ‘Taqdeer’, I think we have a great song that captures the profound feeling of a struggle with one’s own thinking. While curating the song we used the poetic rhyme scheme of bait bazi as with Coke Studio Bharat we wish to take our folk traditions and culture to the younger generation and enthrall the global audience with the richness of Indian music.”