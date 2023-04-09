topStoriesenglish2592941
Tara Sutaria Looks Jaw-Dropping In Green Outfit, Actress Slays Her Summer Look

Tara shared a picture on her Instagram handle looking drop-dead gorgeous in a printed green outfit, the actress was seen raising the summer temperatures with the picture as she ditched the bra and slayed the summer look.

Apr 09, 2023
New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria is one of the most adored celebrities in the industry today. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media and has a fan following in millions. Recently, she dropped a bomb on her Instagram where she amped up the sultry game and fans are in love.

Tara shared a picture on her Instagram handle looking drop-dead gorgeous in a printed green outfit, the actress was seen raising the summer temperatures with the picture as she ditched the bra and slayed the summer look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'gorgeous' and 'cutie pie' commented the other, another social media user wrote, 'attractive personality,' one even called the actress 'So Hottt And Sexy.' Also, many celeb pals dropped love-filled comments on her picture too. Actress Sanjana Sanghi dropped in red heart emojis, Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, 'Stara.'

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in 'Apurva', alongside Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. 

