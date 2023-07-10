trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633477
Tara Sutaria Shares Beautiful Paintings Made By Her, Fans Are Impressed

Tara has always loved painting and is very fond of charcoal art as well. Tara took to her social media account and shared the pictures of the paintings made by her with the caption , "I miss my charcoal!!! Getting back to it this week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria is one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, known for her breathtaking fashion choices and spectacular performances. The actress has always influenced the girls of today's generation and set an example with everything that she does. 

Tara has always loved painting and is very fond of charcoal art as well. Tara took to her social media account and shared the pictures of the paintings made by her with the caption , "I miss my charcoal!!! Getting back to it this week.

 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

The paintings crafted by the actress are truly beautiful and eye pleasing and also they demonstrates another  artistic and creative side of the leading actress that not many people are aware of.

Tara Sutaria 's mother Tina Sutaria also posted the paintings by Tara on social media, and gave a shoutout to the leading actress by captioning ,
"Celebrating one of the finest charcoal artists I know.... @tarasutaria" Responding to the pictures shared by her mother, Tara wrote on her social media by captioning, "Aww maa"

Meanwhile on the work front Tara Sutaria will be headlining the thriler movie Apurva which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

