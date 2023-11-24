NEW DELHI: B-Town divas Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tondon's daughter Rasha Thadani, Pooja Hegde, Alaya F, Sharvari Wagh, Rakul Preet, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma among others attended the birthday bash of 'Shehzaada' actor Kartik Aaryan, who turned a year older on November 22.

It appeared that 'Black' was apparently the dress code for the party as several celebrities including the host Kartik turned up at the event wearing black ensembles.

Tara Sutaria, who is lately rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, nailed the fashion game as she arrived at the bash donning a stylish black strappy dress. The actress completed the look with black heels, a sling bag, diamond bracelets, and rings. Nude makeup and open hair added to her glam picks.

Kriti Sanon turned up at the event donning a monotone mini dress. Her outfit featured an asymmetrical hem and a ruched detail at the waist. She styled it with minimal makeup, brown earrings and neck piece, and gleaming black loafers. She was also seen carrying a black sling bag.

Rakul Preet Singh, who too was seen at the bash, arrived wearing a stunning red bodycon dress that is sure to have delighted all fashion enthusiasts. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, power shoulders, full sleeves, and a bodycon fit.

Speaking of Kartik, the actor hosted a bash for his industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. A fan page shared a couple of inside pictures from the party. In one picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with Tara Sutaria and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani by his side. They can be seen dressed in black outfits.

Talking about his upcoming project, the actor is currently shooting for 'Chandu Champion', which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is expected to release on June 14, 2024.