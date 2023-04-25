topStoriesenglish2599110
Tara Sutaria Turns Into Beach Babe, Looks Uber Glamorous In Neon Bikini Set, See Pics

Actor Tara Sutaria has been soaking up some sun in her sexy two-piece outfit as she holidays in the Maldives. Check out her drool-worthy pictures here. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 'Marjaavaan' actor Tara Sutaria has been raising the temperature on the internet with her bikini look. The actor has been making her fans swoon over her perfect bikini body. Tara, who has been holidaying in the Maldives, took to social media and dropped a series of images from her perfect exotic vacation. Tara picked a beautiful lemon bikini with matching bottoms and looked every bit drop-dead gorgeous. 

Tara's jaw-dropping pics in sexy neon bikini are breaking the internet. She also dropped a selfie in her bold bikini. The 'Ek Villain Returns' actor looks alluring and captivating as she enjoys her holiday in the spectacular photos. Take a look at her neon-green bikini pics. 

Tara Sutaria

Tara can be seen striking a candid pose at the dockyard as she donned a bold-tiny neon green bikini. She captioned her post as “Dolce far niente! The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the picture. Her hourglass figure reflects her commitment towards her gym regime. 

Tara Sutaria

 

Tara Sutaria

Tara also added her selfie in sizzling neon green bikini to her Instagram stories. The actor looked sensuous as she flaunted her hot bod.

Tara Sutaria

Earlier this year, Tara was in the news after several media reports claimed that she broke off with her beau and actor Aadar Jain after dating him for almost two years. The reports of their break up come days after Tara was found missing from Kapoor's annual Christmas lunch. Tara was seen attending Kapoor's renowned get-together back in 2020 and 2021. The actress made her relationship official with Aadar in 2020.

On the work front, Tara has wrapped the shoot of 'Apurva'. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. 

 

 

 

 

