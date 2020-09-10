Tara Sutaria's sensational pictures steam up Instagram!

New Delhi: The young and beautiful Tara Sutaria hogged the limelight from her very first movie - Student Of The Year 2 made under Dharma Productions. The stunner is quite popular on social media and enjoys over 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Her recent bunch of pictures on social media prove that she is a rising queen of the medium. Take a look, in case you missed:

There have been rumours of her dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain for quite some time now. In fact, several videos of Tara and Aadar's foot-thumping dance at latter's brother Armaan Jain's wedding celebrations flooded the internet some time back. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.

More recently, when the Kapoors met for Raksha Bandhan celebrations if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came as a couple then Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria at a family do turned heads too.

Also, Tara and Aadar's social media PDA is too adorable for words!