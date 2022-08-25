Taylor Swift faces USD 1 million copyright lawsuit for her album 'Lover'

Washington: Taylor Swift has been slapped with a copyright lawsuit by an author who claims the pop singer plagiarized her work. According to Page Six, Swift is being sued for more than USD 1 million by Teresa La Dart, who claims that the singer plagiarized her 2010 self-published book of poetry, `Lover,` for the companion booklet for the 2019 `Lover` album. On August 23, La Dart filed a complaint in a federal court in Tennessee accusing Taylor of plagiarizing her book of `poems, tales, and images.

Page Six further reports that the complaint stated that each work is a "recollection of former years immortalized in a combination of literary and graphical components," in addition to sharing the same title. La Dart also asserted that the color scheme and graphic style used by Taylor are too similar to be a coincidence.

Taylor is currently involved in another copyright dispute with her popular song 'Shake It Off'. Page Six reports that Swift allegedly borrowed lyrics from the 2001 song `Playas Gon` Play,` which was performed by the girl group `3LW`, according to songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. The 2017 lawsuit was initially dismissed but has since been reopened on appeal. Taylor, however, vehemently denied stealing any lyrics in a sworn deposition.