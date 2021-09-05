Teachers' Day 2021: Taapsee Pannu is all praises for her 'Shabaash Mithu' coach, calls her ‘an important pillar’!

New Delhi: The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations.

Although a single day is not enough to make them feel special, let’s take a look at how Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is celebrating Teachers' Day.

Well, on the special occasion, Taapsee thanked her 'Shabaash Mithu' coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for all her efforts. She even called her an important pillar behind her journey in the film.

Written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj.

Sharing a reel in her Instagram story, she thanked her coach and wrote, “Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you Nooshin for bringing out the best in me! Happy Teachers Day."

In the video, her coach Nooshin can be seen telling Taapsee about different tricks during the training session.

On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full for next few months as she has 'Shabaash Mithu' in pipeline.

Apart from that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Blurr', and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The beautiful diva was last seen in ‘Haseen Dilruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey.