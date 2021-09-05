हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Teachers' day

Teachers' Day 2021: Taapsee Pannu is all praises for her 'Shabaash Mithu' coach, calls her ‘an important pillar’!

The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations. 

Teachers&#039; Day 2021: Taapsee Pannu is all praises for her &#039;Shabaash Mithu&#039; coach, calls her ‘an important pillar’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations. 

Although a single day is not enough to make them feel special, let’s take a look at how Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is celebrating Teachers' Day. 

Well, on the special occasion, Taapsee thanked her 'Shabaash Mithu' coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for all her efforts. She even called her an important pillar behind her journey in the film. 

Written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj.

Sharing a reel in her Instagram story, she thanked her coach and wrote, “Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you Nooshin for bringing out the best in me! Happy Teachers Day."

meethu

In the video, her coach Nooshin can be seen telling Taapsee about different tricks during the training session. 

On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full for next few months as she has 'Shabaash Mithu' in pipeline.

Apart from that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Blurr', and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The beautiful diva was last seen in ‘Haseen Dilruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Teachers' dayTeachers' day 2021Taapsee PannuShabaash Mithu coachNooshin Al KhadeerMithali Dorai Raj
Next
Story

Teachers' Day 2021: Esha Deol wishes her ‘first teacher’ Hema Malini with a heart-warming post, calls her a ‘blessing’

Must Watch

PT5M39S

PM Modi, others extend their wishes to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj as he bags the silver medal