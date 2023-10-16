Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Visits Ahmedabad, Celebrates Navaratri With Fans On Promotional Tour

New Delhi: The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' was dropped by the makers recently and it offered an exciting and action-packed preview of the film. With the audience already buzzing with anticipation to watch it on the big screen, the team is pulling out all the stops to promote the film at various stages.

After captivating audiences with the release of the first song, titled 'Jaan Da', a soulful melody sung by Arijit Singh, 'Tejas' aka Kangana Ranaut reached Ahmedabad to promote the film. The actress was seen fully immersed in the Navaratri festivities.

In the midst of the festive Navaratri celebrations, the actress was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she interacted with fans, and exchanged dialogues while also enjoying the traditional garba dance.

The 'Tejas' team embraced the joy of Navaratri, as this auspicious day also marked the start of the festival. Lead actress Kangana was seen performing the aarti and seeking blessings from Goddess Durga.

Earlier, Kangana was seen promoting the film at the India vs Afghanistan and India vs Pakistan match.

Speaking about 'Tejas', the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film had been in the pipeline for several years and was originally scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. Tejas revolves around the remarkable journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with the goal of inspiring and instilling a deep sense of pride in every Indian. It portrays the dedication and challenges faced by IAF pilots as they tirelessly defend the nation.

Apart from Kangana, 'Tejas' also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vishak Nair, and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.