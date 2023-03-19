New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash is an actress known for her amazing fashion sense and acting skills. The actress is currently dating actor Karan Kundra whom she met in Bigg Boss season 15. Now recently at an event for breast cancer awareness, Tejasswi was seen wearing a lavender coloured bralette with matching high-waisted trousers and the clothes looked waterproof.

However, this did not go well with her fans and they completely rejected her looks and brutally trolled her. “Aisa kyu lag rha hai ise kisi ne yaha zabardasti bhej diya, she looks least interested,” a user wrote. Fans even compared her with internet sensation Urfi Javed and said that the outfit is inspired from her. “Urfi ki dress kyu chura li aapne,” a user commented. “Sab log urfi ko judge karte he sab ko ek wo hi dikti he ye log ese kapde pahan te h inko kyu judge nhi karte log,” another user wrote. “urfi banna itna asan nahi,” a third user added.

However, there were still fans who lauded her hard work and appreciated her for making it to the event after her hectic schedule. “those who don't know, she was shooting for her show till 11, and now she's here kudos to her hardwork and efforts,” a user wrote. “so happy that you choose this breast cancer awareness event over others,” another user wrote.

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the prestigious honor of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently. The actress is currently playing the leading lady in the sixth season of Naagin which has been the longest-running show on television. The actress is also working on multiple things in the pipeline. Tejasswi is also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 15.