Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778775
NewsLifestylePeople
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME

Thalapathy Vijay Unleashes His Action Avatar In Latest 'GOAT' Poster

The new poster for 'GOAT' reveals Thalapathy Vijay in action, with the trailer dropping August 17 and the film releasing on September 5, 2024.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thalapathy Vijay Unleashes His Action Avatar In Latest 'GOAT' Poster (Image: x)

Mumbai: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) unveiled the new poster ahead of the trailer release.

On the occasion of Independence Day, makers took to their Instagram to share a new poster along with the trailer release date announcement.

The new poster shows Vijay in his action avatar with a gun in his hand. He is seen shooting goons in a subway or metro station.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "GET . SET . Goat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM.@actorvijay Sir." Interestingly, the trailer will be launched on August 17.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AGS Entertainment (@agsentertainment)

Recently, makers locked the release date of the film. On the occasion of Eid, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 5, 2024.

Taking to X, the makers wrote, "Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir plz blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!"

Produced by AGS Entertainment, 'GOAT' is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni.

Venkat Prabhu has directed the film. 'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj will take the sides of the hero and villain.

Reportedly, he will be seen playing play dual roles in the film.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?