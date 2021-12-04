हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

'Thanks for completing my life': Sonu Sood pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sonali

On the occasion of Sonu Sood's wife birthday, the actor has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his beloved wife Sonali. 

&#039;Thanks for completing my life&#039;: Sonu Sood pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sonali
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sonali Sood on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu treated fans to an adorable picture of him with his wife Sonali. In the picture, the 'Dabangg' star is seen posing with his wife for the cameras. The duo is seen donning an elegant look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

To mark the occasion, Sonu penned a beautiful note for his wife. "Many many happy returns of the day Janu..Thank you for completing my life. Thank you for being a pillar of strength, my bestest friend, a listener, an inspiration. Love you loads.....always @sonalisood04," he wrote.

More than four lakh fans and celebrity followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving birthday wishes for the actor's wife.

Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood had exchanged wedding vows on September 25, 1996. The couple has two sons, Ishant and Ayaan Sood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Prithviraj' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. 

 

Tags:
Sonu Soodwife Sonali SoodBirthday wishesheartfelt postInstagram post
