The 'best clicks' from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh da vyah - Check out!

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a fairytale wedding over the weekend in New Delhi and pictures and videos from the ceremony have lit social media like anything. The newlyweds also constantly shared moments from their wedding festivities on their respective Instagram timelines.
Neha and Rohanpreet had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place from the haldi to mehendi ceremonies. The couple then married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by another ceremony in the evening.
Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet treated us to some of the 'best clicks' from the wedding ceremony, in which they wore outfits from the studios of Sabyasachi and looked no less than a royal couple.
"Best Clicks of my life!!! Rohanpreet Singh, you make me look even better when I'm with you," Neha captioned one of the posts. Meanwhile, Rohanpreet said, "Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe."
Scroll through the pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding ceremony:
Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I’m with YouWearing @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet
Dream attire for any bride and groom @sabyasachiofficial Thank you @nehakakkar#NehuPreet Wearing @sabyasachiofficial Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for Gifting is these amazing outfits Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah
Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They’re the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
#NehuDaVyah and #NehuPreet are the two trending hashtags from their wedding. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official just a few weeks ago.