The 'best clicks' from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh da vyah - Check out!

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a fairytale wedding over the weekend in New Delhi and pictures and videos from the ceremony have lit social media like anything. The newlyweds also constantly shared moments from their wedding festivities on their respective Instagram timelines.

Neha and Rohanpreet had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place from the haldi to mehendi ceremonies. The couple then married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by another ceremony in the evening.

Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet treated us to some of the 'best clicks' from the wedding ceremony, in which they wore outfits from the studios of Sabyasachi and looked no less than a royal couple.

"Best Clicks of my life!!! Rohanpreet Singh, you make me look even better when I'm with you," Neha captioned one of the posts. Meanwhile, Rohanpreet said, "Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe."

Scroll through the pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding ceremony:

#NehuDaVyah and #NehuPreet are the two trending hashtags from their wedding. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official just a few weeks ago.