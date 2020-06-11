The curious case of missing Sonam Kapoor in her birthday-special tweet by Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Twitter is having a field day after veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared a birthday-special post for actress Sonam Kapoor, but the group photo did not feature Sonam Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. The picture shared by Shatrughan Sinha featured his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, Sonam's actor father Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha but not Sonam. He was quick to delete his post and later shared a simple birthday wish for Sonam, but Twitter being Twitter was already at it.

Here’s the picture Shatrughan Sinha had tweeted initially:

The tweet led to 'Mr India'-inspired memes and some even photoshopped Sonam in the picture. "So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel to Mr India," a Twitter user said.

So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel of Mr. India — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2020

Another hilarious meme had a still of Sonam Kapoor crying in one of her films and the captioned read, "Sonam Kapoor hai kahan?" (LOL).

Take a look at the other tweets here:

problem solved - pic.twitter.com/YK3K6VTe9I — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 9, 2020

sonam ko iss photo mein dhundhna pic.twitter.com/nQ81QIRaRf — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) June 9, 2020

sonam kapoor after seeing this pic.twitter.com/z0MqGQlCTy — Tweet Chor (@Pagal_aurat) June 9, 2020

Now, here’s how Shatrughan Sinha wished her later:

Warm & loving birthday wishes for a pretty, style icon, very dear & lovely actress @sonamkapoor. She is the worthy daughter of our neighbour, very friendly, loveable actor, worthy father @AnilKapoor. May you continue to charm with your endearing smile & stay abundantly blessed — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on June 9. She flew to Mumbai in time from Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja to celebrate her day with parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan.

On the film front, Sonam, last seen in 2019’s ‘The Zoya Factor’, has not announced her upcoming projects yet.