हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

The curious case of missing Sonam Kapoor in her birthday-special tweet by Shatrughan Sinha

The picture shared by Shatrughan Sinha featured his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, Sonam's actor father Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha but not Sonam. 

The curious case of missing Sonam Kapoor in her birthday-special tweet by Shatrughan Sinha
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Twitter is having a field day after veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared a birthday-special post for actress Sonam Kapoor, but the group photo did not feature Sonam Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. The picture shared by Shatrughan Sinha featured his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, Sonam's actor father Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha but not Sonam. He was quick to delete his post and later shared a simple birthday wish for Sonam, but Twitter being Twitter was already at it.

Here’s the picture Shatrughan Sinha had tweeted initially:

The tweet led to 'Mr India'-inspired memes and some even photoshopped Sonam in the picture. "So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel to Mr India," a Twitter user said.

Another hilarious meme had a still of Sonam Kapoor crying in one of her films and the captioned read, "Sonam Kapoor hai kahan?" (LOL).

Take a look at the other tweets here:

Now, here’s how Shatrughan Sinha wished her later:

Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on June 9. She flew to Mumbai in time from Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja to celebrate her day with parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan.

On the film front, Sonam, last seen in 2019’s ‘The Zoya Factor’, has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorShatrughan Sinhashatrughan sinha tweetSonam Kapoor birthday
Next
Story

Twitter fumes over Shobhaa De’s goof-up after she shares pic of megastar Chiranjeevi in her condolence post for Chiranjeevi Sarja
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Video: How does the car makes itself ‘corona free’?