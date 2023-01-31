topStoriesenglish2567931
NewsLifestylePeople
BOLLYWOOD DJ

The DJ Who Mixes Bouncy Tunes to Get the Partygoers Grooving: DJ Tarun

DJ Tarun is known for his amazing energy on stage and his ability to create a vibrant atmosphere. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • DJ Tarun is known for his amazing energy on stage and his ability to create a vibrant atmosphere.
  • He knows how to mix genres like Hip-Hop, EDM, Retro and other styles to create an unforgettable experience.

Trending Photos

The DJ Who Mixes Bouncy Tunes to Get the Partygoers Grooving: DJ Tarun

New Delhi: DJ Tarun is one of the most renowned DJs in the country. He has been taking care of Delhi nightlife from behind the console for over 15 years and has worked with some of the biggest name clubs like RSVP, Playboy, Club BW, Keya and now in KNOT 2.0.

DJ Tarun is known for his amazing energy on stage and his ability to create a vibrant atmosphere. He knows how to mix genres like Hip-Hop, EDM, Retro and other styles to create an unforgettable experience. Apart from being a DJ, DJ Tarun also produces original music and remixes that are played at clubs all over India. He is constantly experimenting with new sounds and pushing boundaries to create something unique every time he performs.

DJ Tarun has got partygoers dancing at the famous Club Ason, Leisure Lounge, Club Swank, Club EON, Zerzura, High Five Cafe, Jukebox, Soshio Club, House of People, Blackout, F-Bar Jaipur, Club white Delhi, Mnky Houz, The Burj Jaipur, The Burj Chandigarh, Troy Agra, Duplay, Lit. DJ Tarun has shared the console with many renowned DJs, and has given remixes to the parties of big stars. He has also participated in renowned college and university events and enthralled the students there with his whirlwind of beats and remixes. He has graced corporate events like, Boat, Airtel, Vodafone, Wave Cinema, American Express, HCL, IndusInd Bank and EXL with his scintillating choice of beats.

For DJ Tarun, spinning the tunes is more than just a passion. It's an energy that fills him with life and vibrant emotions. Whenever he is behind the decks, he feels a sense of fulfillment from creating music and making people move with it. He has been able to share this joy with people all over India, becoming one of the most sought-after DJs in recent times.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires