The DJ Who Mixes Bouncy Tunes to Get the Partygoers Grooving: DJ Tarun

New Delhi: DJ Tarun is one of the most renowned DJs in the country. He has been taking care of Delhi nightlife from behind the console for over 15 years and has worked with some of the biggest name clubs like RSVP, Playboy, Club BW, Keya and now in KNOT 2.0.

DJ Tarun is known for his amazing energy on stage and his ability to create a vibrant atmosphere. He knows how to mix genres like Hip-Hop, EDM, Retro and other styles to create an unforgettable experience. Apart from being a DJ, DJ Tarun also produces original music and remixes that are played at clubs all over India. He is constantly experimenting with new sounds and pushing boundaries to create something unique every time he performs.

DJ Tarun has got partygoers dancing at the famous Club Ason, Leisure Lounge, Club Swank, Club EON, Zerzura, High Five Cafe, Jukebox, Soshio Club, House of People, Blackout, F-Bar Jaipur, Club white Delhi, Mnky Houz, The Burj Jaipur, The Burj Chandigarh, Troy Agra, Duplay, Lit. DJ Tarun has shared the console with many renowned DJs, and has given remixes to the parties of big stars. He has also participated in renowned college and university events and enthralled the students there with his whirlwind of beats and remixes. He has graced corporate events like, Boat, Airtel, Vodafone, Wave Cinema, American Express, HCL, IndusInd Bank and EXL with his scintillating choice of beats.

For DJ Tarun, spinning the tunes is more than just a passion. It's an energy that fills him with life and vibrant emotions. Whenever he is behind the decks, he feels a sense of fulfillment from creating music and making people move with it. He has been able to share this joy with people all over India, becoming one of the most sought-after DJs in recent times.