Gagan Arora

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora gets hitched to longtime GF, shares dreamy wedding pictures!

Gagan Arora, in his latest Instagram post, revealed that he got married to his longtime girlfriend Muditaa a month ago.

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora gets hitched to longtime GF, shares dreamy wedding pictures!
Pic Credit: Instagram/Gagan Arora

New Delhi: Actor Gagan Arora who was last seen in Madhuri Dixit's web series 'The Fame Game' surprised fans with his dreamy wedding pictures on Monday (March 21). In the pictures, Gagan and his longtime girlfriend and now-wife Muditaa were seen smiling ear to ear as they kickstarted a new chapter in their lives. 

Gagan also penned a beautiful and romantic caption for his ladylove which only highlights their adorable and loved-up relationship. He wrote, "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look."

He further wrote, "She said if you like it,put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega. Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey. Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey)"

Take a look at his post:

 

For the unversed, Gagan started his career in films as an assistant director for the film Stree in 2018. Later, he made his acting debut in the web series 'College Romance' in 2018, next featuring in 'Girls Hostel' from 2018 to 2021. 

He entered Bollywood with the film 'Ujda Chaman' in 2019 starring Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo.

He was last seen in the Netflix series 'The Fame Game' led by Madhuri Dixit.

