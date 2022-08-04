New Delhi: Manoj Bajpaaye starrer hit web series 'The Family Man' makers - Raj and DK, have entered into a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix.The duo, under their D2R Films banner, will develop and produce their upcoming projects for the platform.

Raj and DK are one of country's best and most successful creators, having produced superhits like Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, and Stree. The dynamic team, who have been in the industry for close to 20 years now, have created exceptional stories that have received both critical acclaim and commercial success by mastering various genre mash-ups with their distinctive approach.

Monika Shergill, Vice President -Content, Netflix India, while sharing details about the partnership, said, "Raj and DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. "We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world."

Raj and Dk while commenting on the same, said, "Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space, backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into exciting and fresh spaces."

'Guns and Gulaabs', a Netflix comedic crime thriller series that tells the story of love and innocence in a world of crime and is a nostalgic look back at all types of firsts, from first loves to first murders, will also be produced and directed by Raj and DK. The pair also worked together to create Cinema Bandi, a Telugu movie that is currently streaming on Netflix and remains one of the most well-liked and praised movies of the previous year.