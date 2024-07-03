Advertisement
NAMIT MALHOTRA

The Garfield Movie To The Angry Birds 3: Namit Malhotra Sets New Global Standards With Hollywood Projects

His recent projects include 'The Garfield Movie', a massive blockbuster, along with the much-anticipated 'The Angry Birds Movie 3.' 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Garfield Movie To The Angry Birds 3: Namit Malhotra Sets New Global Standards With Hollywood Projects (Image:@iamnamitmalhotra/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Filmmaker Namit Malhotra has been a path-breaker in Hollywood and Bollywood for over 30 years. He stands as one of the most important Indians in the industry and the first to bankroll projects in Hollywood on such a huge scale.

His recent projects include 'The Garfield Movie', a massive blockbuster, along with the much-anticipated 'The Angry Birds Movie 3.' 

Producer Namit Malhotra, a lesser-known yet remarkable figure, stands as the foremost Indian name in Hollywood, achieving unprecedented success and elevating India's presence on the global stage.

He has collaborated with top talents in the West, steadily scaling Mount Hollywood and leaving a profound impact on the industry.

 Namit Malhotra's Inspiring Journey 

Malhotra began his journey in 1995 with a garage start-up in Mumbai and has since established himself globally with several projects in Hollywood, with LA as the hub. In just 10 years, Prime Focus became India’s largest independent media services company, pioneering several technology firsts in the Hindi film industry.

As a leading force in Hollywood, Malhotra has significantly contributed to some of the biggest movies in recent years. It’s a remarkable achievement for any Indian to have their production's name on the opening slate of a Hollywood production. Now, Malhotra is gearing up for his big production, Ramayana, as a producer.

In addition to his producer credits on Ramayana and The Garfield Movie, He also has several high-profile projects in the line-up, including the upcoming feature film Animal Friends for Legendary Entertainment.

From securing financing and collaborating with directors to building a new VFX studio for Furiosa in Australia, Malhotra is the ultimate storyteller, committed to creating content for a global audience and paving an unprecedented path for India globally.

