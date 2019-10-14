close

Miguel Cervantes

The 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter passes away

The &#039;Hamilton&#039; star Miguel Cervantes&#039; 3-year-old daughter passes away
Pic courtesy: Instagram/ Miguel Cervantes

Washington: The `Hamilton` star Miguel Cervantes` 3-year-old daughter breathed her last on Saturday. Taking to social media, the actor and his wife, Kelly Cervantes announced the heartbreaking news about their daughter who passed away after suffering from a severe form of childhood epilepsy.

"Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain plus seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after," 

Kelly captioned the snap which showcases an empty child`s bed with stuffed toys. 

Adelaide suffered her first seizure at the about very young age of 7 months and thereafter was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms, reported People magazine.

Earlier this month, Miguel opened up about spreading awareness for epilepsy with ABC 7 Chicago. 

 

Tags:
Miguel CervantesKelly CervantesAdelaideHamiltonEpilepsy
