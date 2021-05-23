हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sugandha Mishra

The Kapil Sharma Show Sanket Bhosale wishes wife Sugandha Misha on her birthday with cutest photos!

Comedian Sanket Bhosale is madly in love with his wife and comedian Sugandha Mishra and his latest Instagram post wishing her on her birthday is proof of the same.


Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Sanket Bhosale is madly in love with his wife and comedian Sugandha Mishra and his latest Instagram post wishing her on her birthday is proof of the same.

Sanket took to his Instagram on Sunday (May 23) to share an adorable photo of himself with his wife. In the picture, Sanket can be seen doing push-ups while Sugandha is smilingly sitting on his back.

“Wishing the very Happy Birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life ...my wife ..,” captioned the 33 year old.

Sugandha thanked her husband and commented, “Thanx a lot doc,” with three red heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@drrrsanket)

Sugandha, who turned 33, earlier this month (May 9) took to Instagram to wish her husband on his birthday. “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby”, wrote The Kapil Sharma Show comedian.

The couple got married on April 26, 2021 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Later an FIR was filed against the couple for flouting COVID-19 protocols at their wedding celebration.

Sugandha is a comedienne, TV actress, presenter and a singer. In 2017, amidst rumours of her dating Sanket, she co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017 with him.

She has songs like Tu Hass Le, Zor Naache, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna and Ladke Se Mohabbat to her credit.

Sanket is also a comedian, mimicry artist and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan and was among the top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh.

Tags:
Sugandha MishraDr Saket BhosaleSaket BhosaleThe Kapil Sharma ShowcomedyComedians
