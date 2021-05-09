Sugandha Mishra wishes hubby Saket Bhosale on his birthday, says ‘I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you’

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Misha, who recently got married to fellow comedian Saket Bhosale, took to Instagram to share stunning photos with her husband on his birthday.

Sugandha shared a post on Sunday (May 9), for Saket’s birthday, and wrote, “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby”.

In the gorgeous photos shared along with the post, Sugandha can be seen wearing a beautiful light grey gown whereas Saket is dressed in a crisp white shirt and black jeans.

Commenting on Sugandha’s post, Saket wrote, “Thank you my Love ...Love you forever n ever,” with numerous heart emojis.

Saket also reposted Sugandha’s post and wrote, “#thankyou LOVE”.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against the couple for flouting COVID-19 protocols at their wedding celebration.

The couple got married on April 26 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Sugandha is a comedienne, TV actress, presenter and a singer. In 2017, amidst rumours of her dating Sanket, she co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017 with him.

She has songs like Tu Hass Le, Zor Naache, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna and Ladke Se Mohabbat to her credit.

Sanket is also a comedian, mimicry artist and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan and was among the top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh.