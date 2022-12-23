topStoriesenglish
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri walks on Delhi streets amid tight security, says 'imprisoned in own country' - Watch

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages.

Dec 23, 2022

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'  presented the grave issue of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley back in the early 90s. While the film has received tremendous love and support from the audience, there have always been some groups who were against it. As the film was a sheer example of freedom of expression, it has now led to the issue of a Fatwa against the filmmaker. 

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a video in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Delhi along with the police and government officials.He expressed his disagreement in the caption writing: "The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa"

While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is on a content spree of collecting recognition, the filmmaker has started the shooting of his next, 'The Vaccine War' which is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day.

The film will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the 'I Am Buddha foundation', which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.

