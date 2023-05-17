'The Little Mermaid' Director Rob Marshall Expresses His Wish To Work With Ram Charan, Jr NTR

New Delhi: ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been making all the noise around the world with its global release slated on 26th of May. In a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall, one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While he was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. He also was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills. This statement by director Rob Marshall is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

‘The Little Mermaid’ stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

Disney India releases ‘The Little Mermaid’ on 26th May, 2023, in English only in theatres.