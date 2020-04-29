These rare pics of Irrfan Khan with wife Sutapa at Badanwal Gandhi Ashram bring forth his humble and unseen side!

New Delhi: Indian cinema's gem of an actor Irrfan Khan has bid this material world a goodbye too soon! His untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 53-year-old Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before.

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. As soon as the unfortunate news of his demise broke online, celebs, fans and well-wishers thronged social media to offer their condolences.

Reacting to Irrfan Khan's death, Prasanna Heggodu, a playwright-social activist and latter's friend shared some of his pictures on Twitter. Irrfan and wife Sutapa visited Badanwal Gandhi Ashram, stayed there and these pictures bring forth the 'real' and humble side of their personalities, despite being renowned.

Sad, @irrfank was a student first, a friend later and an activist in our struggle against #MonsterEconomy.

I have some pictures of Irrfan and Sutapa spending a entire day at the Badanwal Gandhi Ashram with us.

We will remember him for a long time.

Sutapa take care.#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/Y59sy4fgrj — Prasanna Heggodu (@desiprasanna) April 29, 2020

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people have mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief.

Irrfan's last rites were performed today at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai. His relatives and close ones paid their last respects.

"The legendary actor was buried at the Versova Kabrastan at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss", read the official statement.

Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.