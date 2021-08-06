They are going to kill you: Lara Dutta reveals daughter's reaction to BellBottom look, says hubby was shocked!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has left fans stunned with her look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming film 'BellBottom'. The actress bears a striking resemblance to the iconic political leader and everyone is impressed with her spotless transformation for the role.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Lara opened up on the hilarious reactions her daughter and husband had when they saw her in an unrecognisable avatar. She told Zoom TV that her daughter was 'intrigued' by her look but she was also worried as she thought the silicon on Dutta's face would kill her.

The actress, "She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her... She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried. Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?".

Lara hilariously recounted that her husband Mahesh Bhupathi was so shocked by her transformation that he didn't even feel like hugging her as according to him, she didn't look like herself at all!

She revealed, "My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like I don't want to hug you. You don't really look like yourself".

BellBottom is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

"The film is about a hijack that took place during Mrs Gandhi's tenure," IANS quoted the actress said, describing the outline of the plot.

BellBottom stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is slated for a big-screen release on August 19 and will regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format.

Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.