They say I'm FAT: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gets trolled, bodyshamed, reveals she has Celiac disease

NEW DELHI: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is back in India and touring different parts of the country. Harnaaz, who recently won the Miss Universe pageant 2021, has been body-shamed and received some mean comments for her changed appearance since winning the crown.

The beauty queen has appeared to have gained some weight in her recent outings. And for this reason, she has been receiving some harsh comments on social media. However, Harnaaz doesn't pay attention to it.

Speaking to PTI, Harnaaz said that she suffers from celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things," she said.

She added that one's body undergoes a lot of changes when they live across different cities. "When you go to a village, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the very first time... It is a whole other world altogether."

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu also shared that she has always felt confident in her skin and added, "I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself."

"For me everyone is beautiful. It's about how you represent yourself and what kind of ideology you have. Your features do not matter at one moment. If you think that I'm the most beautiful girl that's why I won Miss Universe, I'm sorry, you're wrong. I might not be the most beautiful (girl) but I might be one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself. I love the changes and you should appreciate it because not everyone can go through the changes. So be happy if you're going through changes. If you are facing challenges in life, you should be thankful because that means something good is going to happen," she added.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, in which the affected person's own immune system works against the body. This autoimmune response is triggered when one eats gluten.

Live TV