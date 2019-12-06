हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Milind Soman

This throwback picture of Milind Soman gets an epic reaction from wife Ankita Konwar

Supermodel Milind Soman took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of himself from 2003. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, "#throwbackthursday 2003! Age 38.”

This throwback picture of Milind Soman gets an epic reaction from wife Ankita Konwar

New Delhi: Supermodel Milind Soman took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of himself from 2003. Sharing the picture, Milind wrote, "#throwbackthursday 2003! Age 38.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The picture got the sweetest reaction from his wife Ankita Konwar. Reacting to the picture, Ankita wrote, "Umm shall we get married again?." To which Milind replied, "Anyday, anywhere."

Milind got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. 

Their wedding ceremony pictures went viral on the internet and the fans couldn't be happier for them. They treated their fans with lovey-dovey pictures from their honeymoon/

They got married in Alibaug and their wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

 

